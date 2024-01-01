Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2015 Chevy Cruze is the LTZ top model. Comes fully loaded from heated espresso brown leather seats, back up camera, navigation, parking distance control, sunroof, active blind spot assist and MUCH MORE..... Drives amazing and in absolute perfect condition.<br><br>LOW KMS<br>No accidents as per carfax.<br>Extended Warranty available<br>Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.<br>As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.<br>FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.<br>Call us 905-760-1909<br> <br>Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!<br><br>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

111,183 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ

Location

Prime Mark Auto

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4

1-866-464-0997

  1. 11474606
  2. 11474606
  3. 11474606
  4. 11474606
  5. 11474606
  6. 11474606
  7. 11474606
  8. 11474606
  9. 11474606
  10. 11474606
  11. 11474606
  12. 11474606
  13. 11474606
  14. 11474606
  15. 11474606
  16. 11474606
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,183KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PG5SB0F7257545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1373
  • Mileage 111,183 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Chevy Cruze is the LTZ top model. Comes fully loaded from heated espresso brown leather seats, back up camera, navigation, parking distance control, sunroof, active blind spot assist and MUCH MORE..... Drives amazing and in absolute perfect condition.

LOW KMS
No accidents as per carfax.
Extended Warranty available
Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909

Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Chrome Interior Accents

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push-Button Start
3.53 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Convenience

Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat

Exterior

Chrome window trim
Variable intermittent front wipers

Trim

Leather shift knob trim

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Oil Pressure Gauge
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
Multi-function display
Spare tire kit
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
MAINTENANCE STATUS SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
130 AMPS ALTERNATOR
GRACENOTE INTERNET RADIO APP
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
0.5 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
MYLINK INFOTAINMENT
5 WHEEL SPOKES
15.5 STEERING RATIO
HOTSPOT WI-FI
PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prime Mark Auto

Used 2013 Audi Q5 3.0T quattro Premium for sale in Concord, ON
2013 Audi Q5 3.0T quattro Premium 108,828 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chrysler 200 Limited for sale in Concord, ON
2013 Chrysler 200 Limited 96,863 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i for sale in Concord, ON
2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i 114,209 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prime Mark Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prime Mark Auto

Prime Mark Auto

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-464-0997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Prime Mark Auto

1-866-464-0997

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze