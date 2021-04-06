Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

98,000 KM

$8,447

+ tax & licensing
$8,447

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT BACK CAMERA|BLUETOOTH|CERTIFIED

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT BACK CAMERA|BLUETOOTH|CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,447

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6897297
  VIN: 1G1PC5SB4F7277731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***2 SET OF TIRES|CERTIFIED***



2015 CHEVROLOET CRUZE 1LT . BACK UP CAMERA. 2 SET OF TIRES WINTER AND ALL SEASON.BLUETOOTH. KEY-LESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 98,000 KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $8,447.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.



****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE***



**** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO UNIT 17 3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8



PH: 647-333-7730



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

