2015 Dodge Journey

161,989 KM

Details Description Features

$9,445

+ tax & licensing
$9,445

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT CAMERA|DVD|7 PASSENGER|SUNROOF|CERTIFIED

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT CAMERA|DVD|7 PASSENGER|SUNROOF|CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,445

+ taxes & licensing

161,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6360449
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG2FT643412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,989 KM

Vehicle Description

***REMOTE STARTER|NO ACCIDENTS|***



2015DODGE JOURNEY SXT PLUS.7 PASSENGER. BACK UP CAMERA. PARKING SENSORS. DVD PLAYER. REMOTE STARTER. BLUETOOTH. CLEAN CAR FAX REPORT. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 161989KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $9445.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-647-835-7730



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

