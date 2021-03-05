Menu
2015 Ford F-150

307,654 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XL SUPER CAB|WORK TRUCK|2WD

2015 Ford F-150

XL SUPER CAB|WORK TRUCK|2WD

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

307,654KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6639809
  • VIN: 1FTEX1C8XFFC00155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 307,654 KM

Vehicle Description

 



2015 FORD F-150. SUPER CAB. PERFECT WORK TRUCK. 2WD. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 307654 KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.SOLD AS IS FOR $11995.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***

SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8                     PH:6478357730 

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. No extra fees. HST is not included. Temp plates are extra $75.00

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

