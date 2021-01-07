Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Mustang

41,862 KM

Details Description Features

$24,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,588

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Mustang

2015 Ford Mustang

Fastback EcoBoost Navi R.Cam Remote Starter Cert*

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Mustang

Fastback EcoBoost Navi R.Cam Remote Starter Cert*

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,588

+ taxes & licensing

41,862KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6380912
  • Stock #: M-2024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,862 KM

Vehicle Description

MANAF AUTO SALES INC UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC 

 

New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Only 41862 KM Canadian

 

Vehicle, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and

 

Drives Just Like Brand New Comes CERTIFIED. The car has a lot of

 

features Like Navigation, Rear Cam, Heated & Ventilated Seats,  

 

and much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership.

 

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

 

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

 

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

 

FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

 

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

 

555 North Rivermede Rd.

 

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

 

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

 

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

 

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales

2020 Kia Soul EX Lan...
 9,286 KM
$19,588 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Charger S...
 44,654 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Soul SX Tur...
 17,081 KM
$18,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

Call Dealer

416-904-XXXX

(click to show)

416-904-6680

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory