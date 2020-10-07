Menu
2015 Honda Civic

85,155 KM

$10,895

$10,895

+ tax & licensing
$10,895

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER | BLUETOOTH

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER | BLUETOOTH

Location

$10,895

+ taxes & licensing

85,155KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6122844
  • Stock #: 044103
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F48FH044103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 044103
  • Mileage 85,155 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 HONDA CIVIC
ONE OWNER
**NO  ACCIDENTS **

** POWER LOCKS**

**BACK UP CAMERA**

** HEATED SEATS**

**AUTOMATIC**

**AIR CONDITION**

**FENDER AUDIO WITH SUB WOOFER**

**HEATED SEATS* 

**POWER LOCKS**

**BLUETOOTH/IPOD CONNECTIVITY/USB**

**CLEAN VEHICLE**

Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

 

As per MTO all vehicles to be road worthy are required to be safety inspected and certified. Enjoy our low cost safety packages for only $495. Comes with complementary oil change.


CONTACT SEALEYS AUTOMOTIVE INC

2-191 BOWES RD CONCORD ONT L4K 1H9
CONTACT: OFFICE-905-660-9200.
CELL PHONE ( CALL/TEXT)- 647-773-4385

EMAIL : sealeysauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

