2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

101,533 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD Limited Sunroof Rear Cam Remote Starter

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD Limited Sunroof Rear Cam Remote Starter

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

101,533KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8697047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,533 KM

Vehicle Description

MANAF AUTO SALES INC UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Only 101533 KM Canadian

Vehicle, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and Drives Just Like

Brand New. The car has a lot of features Like Navigation,

Sunroof, Rear Cam, Rear Park Assist, Remote Starter and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership. HST, and Licensing are

not included in the price.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $599 "Certification fee may vary"

Please call us and book your time to view / test

drive the car. Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

