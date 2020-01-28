2015 Jeep Wrangler

- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Anti-Theft System
- Rearview Camera
- Rollover protection bars
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Trailer Hitch
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Power Options
-
- Power Steering
- Power Seats
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- GPS Navigation
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Split Rear Seat
- Cloth Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Warranty
-
- Warranty Available
- Balance of Factory Warranty
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.