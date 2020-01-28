2015 Kia Optima

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
416-904-6680
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
MANAF AUTO SALES INC
UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC
New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Canadian Vehicle /
Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and Drives Just Like Brand
New Comes Certified. Car has lots of features like Navigation, Rear Camera,
Panoramic Sunroof, Remote Starter and much more. Car history will be provided at
our dealership. Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.
Our pleasure is to see you in our Showroom. HST, Administration fee and
Licensing are not included in the price.
FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*
FINANCING AVAILABLE*
WARRANTY AVAILABLE *
Manaf Auto Sales Inc.
555 North Rivermede Rd.
Concord, ON L4K 4G8
For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680
Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com
Thank You.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8