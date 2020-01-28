Menu
2015 Kia Optima

SX TURBO

2015 Kia Optima

SX TURBO

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,633KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4570455
  • Stock #: M1968
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

MANAF AUTO SALES INC


UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE


ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC


New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Canadian Vehicle / 


Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and Drives Just Like Brand


New Comes Certified. Car has lots of features like Navigation, Rear Camera,


Panoramic Sunroof, Remote Starter and much more. Car history will be provided at


our dealership. Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car. 


Our pleasure is to see you in our Showroom. HST, Administration fee and


Licensing are not included in the price.



FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED* 


FINANCING AVAILABLE* 


WARRANTY AVAILABLE * 


Manaf Auto Sales Inc. 


555 North Rivermede Rd. 


Concord, ON L4K 4G8 


For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680 


Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com 


Thank You. 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Dual Moonroof
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

