2015 Kia Optima

108,133 KM

Details Description Features

$20,588

+ tax & licensing
Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

EX Premium Panoramic roof Navigation Rear Cam

Location

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

108,133KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc

New arrival just came to Our indoor showroom, only 108133 KM Canadian

Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition, runs and drives just like

Brand new comes CERTIFIED. The car has a lot of features Like,

Rear Cam, Panoramic Roof, Heated & Ventilated Seats, 

Navigation and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership. HST, and Licensing are

Not included in the price. Please call us and book your time to view / test

Drive the car. Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

