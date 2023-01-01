2015 Lexus IS

$20,895 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 2 , 3 0 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10537788

10537788 Stock #: 100M10-016034

100M10-016034 VIN: JTHCF1D28F5016034

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 100M10-016034

Mileage 192,308 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.