2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

***NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED***

2015 MERCEDES BENZ E250 4 MATIC. LANE ASSIST. BLIND SPOT MONITOR. ACCIDENT PREVENTION SYSTEM. ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. 4 CYLINDER DIESEL ENGINE. .NAVIGATION.PUSH START.2 SET OF KEYS.AUTOMATIC PARKING.360 DEGREES CAMERA.BLUETOOTH.KEYLESS ENTRY.MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 105721 KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $23,445.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** ****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***

SKYLINE AUTO UNIT 17 3232 STEELES AVE W,ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 1-866-724-3388

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE