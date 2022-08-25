$84,990+ tax & licensing
$84,990
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 550 4MATIC
Location
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
5,242KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9004117
- Stock #: 1238
- VIN: WDDUG8FB0FA090666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,242 KM
Vehicle Description
For decades, Mercedes Benz has been a flagship in luxury sedans, and coupes creating industry standards for other dealerships to follower. With one of their iterations, they produced the 2015 S550, a car that feels every bit as special and ground-breaking as its predecessors.
The new generation of Mercedes begins with the 2015 S550 with SPORT PKG and AMG wheel & body pkg with a powerful 4.7 Liter Turbocharged V8 Engine that is beautifully matched to a 4Matic drive system, that can produce up to 449 HP at the press of a pedal.
This S550 features a Graphite Grey metallic Metallic exterior paint. Inside, this 2015 S550 LWB is adorned with a full Grey Leather and wood trim interior, creating an ultra luxurious feel for both driver and passenger. Of course you cannot forget the safety and luxury features this car has such as, Keyless Go Package, Parking Package, Driving Assistance Package Plus, Comfort Heater Package front and Back, collision warning and protection, autonomous brake intervention, 360 camera and a beautiful panoramic roof.
All our vehicles come with a 90 DAY POWERTRAIN warranty - which is extendable at the time of purchase. ( various plans available to meet your driving requirements)
Low kilometers As per our trademark here at Prime Mark Auto.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
This vehicle comes Fully Certified. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
CARFAX available for FREE, request by message and we will send it right away.
Call us 905-760-1909
Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle-No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!
At Prime Mark Auto we strive to satisfy our customers during and after their purchase and create a long lasting relationship that will bring customers back to us. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy of all information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please let us know if any information is in question with us at Prime Mark Auto. Please inquire with Prime Mark Auto. Price plus HST and license registration
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Rearview monitor
Emergency interior trunk release
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Front overhead console
Drive mode selector
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Alloy Wheels
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Run flat tires
Leather upholstery
Clock
External temperature display
Rain sensing front wipers
Heated Driver Seat
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front assist handle
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Driver knee airbags
HARD DRIVE
Dual Tip Exhaust
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
Leather center console trim
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Hands Free Phone
3-point front seatbelts
Alloy door trim
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Brake drying
Emergency braking preparation
Heated windshield wiper rests
Driver attention alert system
Touch-sensitive controls
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
ACTIVE CHARCOAL AIR FILTRATION
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
HOTSPOT WIFI
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
ALLOY DASH TRIM
3 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT
BATTERY DISCONNECT IMPACT SENSOR
MBRACE SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
FACEBOOK CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
13 TOTAL SPEAKERS
HARD DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM
ELECTRONIC SUSPENSION CONTROL
LEATHER INTERIOR ACCENTS
2 SUBWOOFER
POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT HEADRESTS
5.1 SURROUND SOUND
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
ILLUMINATED SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
590 WATTS
BURMESTER PREMIUM BRAND
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
COLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
