2015 Nissan Altima

112,625 KM

$10,488

+ tax & licensing
$10,488

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

Rear Cam Bluetooth Remote Starter Alloys Cert*

2015 Nissan Altima

Rear Cam Bluetooth Remote Starter Alloys Cert*

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,488

+ taxes & licensing

112,625KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6258807
  • Stock #: M-1963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,625 KM

Vehicle Description

 

MANAF AUTO SALES INC UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC New

 

Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Only 112625 KM Canadian

 

Vehicle / Ontario Car, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and

 

Drives Just Like Brand New Comes CERTIFIED. The car has a lot of

 

features Like Heated Seats, Remote Starter, Rear Cam and much more.

 

Car history will be provided at our dealership. HST and Licensing

 

are not included in the price. Please call us and book your time to

 

view / test drive the car. Our pleasure to see you in our indoor

 

showroom. 

 

FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

 

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

 

555 North Rivermede Rd.

 

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

 

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

 

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

 

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Warranty Available
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

