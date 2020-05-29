Menu
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Sealey's Auto

905-660-9200

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

NO ACCIDENTS | BACK UP CAMERA | FINANCING AVAILABLE

2015 Nissan Rogue

NO ACCIDENTS | BACK UP CAMERA | FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

Sealey's Auto

191 Bowes Rd #2, UNIT 5, Concord, ON L4K 1H9

905-660-9200

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,673KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5176331
  • Stock #: 861295
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MTXFC861295
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

2015 NISSAN ROGUE ** NO ACCIDENTS** ** CLEAN SUV** **BACK UP CAMERA** ** BLUETOOTH ** **2 SETS OF KEYS** **AIR CONDITION** **FENDER AUDIO WITH SUB WOOFER** **POWER WINDOWS*  **HEATED MIRRORS** **BLUETOOTH/IPOD CONNECTIVITY/USB** **CLEAN VEHICLE** Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.   As per MTO all vehicles to be road worthy are required to be safety inspected and certified. Enjoy our low cost safety packages for only $495. Comes with complementary oil change. CONTACT SEALEYS AUTOMOTIVE INC 2-191 BOWES RD CONCORD ONT L4K 1H9 CONTACT: OFFICE-905-660-9200. CELL PHONE ( CALL/TEXT)- 647-773-4385 EMAIL : sealeysauto@hotmail.com

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

