2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn LONGHORN|DIESEL|LEATHER|FULLY LOADED|ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$23,445

+ taxes & licensing

  • 185,763KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4673850
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PM9FS641179
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

***CERTIFIED|DIESEL|4X4***

2015 DODGE RAM 1500 LONGHORN 4X4 . CREW CAB. NAVIGATION.PUSH START.BACK UP CAMERA. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. HEATED AND COOLING SEATS. RUNNING BOARDS. BLUETOOTH. KEY-LESS ENTRY.MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 185763 KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $23,445.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***

SKYLINE AUTO UNIT 17 3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 1-866-724-3388

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

