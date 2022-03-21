$28,499+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
Longhorn
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,499
- VIN: 1C6RR7PM2FS543949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 210,000 KM
Vehicle Description
***AVAILABLE FOR 24 HOUR TEST DRIVE (UPON APPROVAL) *** LONGHORN | ECODIESEL | LEATHER | VENT SEATS | NAVI | B/U CAM | AIR SUSP |***PRICE BASED ON FINANCING***Save on thisFully InspectedSpecial!!! Ourknowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step!To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at 9057151086 the More Information, Inquire Online or Come and See for Yourself Today!!Price includes all fees, delivery and destination charge. Price does not include HST. Special pricing is applicable to finance purchases only on approved credit. Pricing of vehicle may differ with any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, and 3rdparty purchasers, see dealer for details.
