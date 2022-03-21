Menu
2015 RAM 1500

210,000 KM

$28,499

+ tax & licensing
$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn

2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

210,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8701418
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PM2FS543949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***AVAILABLE FOR 24 HOUR TEST DRIVE (UPON APPROVAL) *** LONGHORN | ECODIESEL | LEATHER | VENT SEATS | NAVI | B/U CAM | AIR SUSP |***PRICE BASED ON FINANCING***Save on thisFully InspectedSpecial!!! Ourknowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step!To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at 9057151086 the More Information, Inquire Online or Come and See for Yourself Today!!Price includes all fees, delivery and destination charge. Price does not include HST. Special pricing is applicable to finance purchases only on approved credit. Pricing of vehicle may differ with any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, and 3rdparty purchasers, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
rear air
Premium Audio
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

