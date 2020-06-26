Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

2015 Tesla Model S

2015 Tesla Model S

85D

2015 Tesla Model S

85D

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5272646
  • VIN: 5YJSA1H22FFP73094
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Tan Leather
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Electric Motor
  • Electric Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Grande National Leasing

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

