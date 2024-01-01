$18,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Camry
XSE
2015 Toyota Camry
XSE
Location
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
1-866-464-0997
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,699KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK7FU068170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1386
- Mileage 83,699 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Toyota Camry XSE is an absolute Gem Flawless and in absolute perfect condition inside and out. LOW KMS and NO accidents. Comes with all the great features from Toyota from back-up camera, heated leather seats, navigation system and so much more....
Voted one of the most reliable vehicles.
Award winner for NRCan Most Fuel-Efficient Vehicles.
Award winner for IIHS Top Safety Pick.
Award winner for J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability.
Award winner for Canadian Black Book Best Retained Value Award.
No Accidents as per Carfax.
Extended Warranty available
Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909
Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.63 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
14.8 STEERING RATIO
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS
ENTUNE INFOTAINMENT
MACPHERSON REAR STRUTS
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
2015 Toyota Camry