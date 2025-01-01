Menu
<p><strong> DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL | POWER SLIDING DOORS | TOUCH SCREEN | BACKUP CAM | FWD | HEAT SEATS </strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><span>2015 TOYOTA SIENNA LE. FWD. DUAL CLIMATE. BACKUP CAMERA.  ALLOY WHEELS. HEATED SEATS. 8<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1750273946433_0025946960738966185 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> PASSENGER CLEAN INTERIOR. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY.AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 277457 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FOR $15,745</span><span>.00.<br></span></p> <p><br>Peace of mind 36 Day warranty on all Safety components! Engine, Transmission, Differential, Power Train<br>Warranty packages are available up to 3 years at great prices.</p><p><br></p><p><strong>****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** </strong><br></p><p>We offer amazing financing options. We can get you approved for a car loan with the most<br>competitive rates possible and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our<br>process is fast & easy. <br></p><p><br>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING <br><strong>SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 </strong> </p><p>CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.</p><p><br></p><p><p>As per OMVIC & UCDA member we remind our clients: All vehicles need to be certified and inspected in order to<br>be safe & road worthy that meets Ontario Certification Standards. Certification can be done for extra cost.</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1745257682897_8630770574959923 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2015 Toyota Sienna

277,000 KM

$15,745

+ taxes & licensing
Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Used
277,000KM
VIN 5TDKK3DC6FS614274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 614274
  • Mileage 277,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 TOYOTA SIENNA LE. FWD. DUAL CLIMATE. BACKUP CAMERA.  ALLOY WHEELS. HEATED SEATS. 8 PASSENGER CLEAN INTERIOR. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY.AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 277457 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FOR $15,745.00.


Peace of mind 36 Day warranty on all Safety components! Engine, Transmission, Differential, Power Train
Warranty packages are available up to 3 years at great prices.


As per OMVIC & UCDA member we remind our clients: All vehicles need to be certified and inspected in order to
be safe & road worthy that meets Ontario Certification Standards. Certification can be done for extra cost.


Vehicle Features

Interior

Power Lumbar Support
Immobilizer
Compass
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Conversation mirror
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Door auto-latch
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.935 Axle Ratio
79 L Fuel Tank

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Diversity antenna
Bluetooth Capability
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Covered Dashboard Storage
driver seat vertical adjustment
USB Audio input
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Manual Fold Into Floor
Interior Concealed Storage
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Advanced Voice Recognition
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert
dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
driver seat recline adjustment
passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat recline
Coloured Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block
Wheels: 17 5 Spoke Alloy w/Locks
driver foldable armrest
electronically fuel injected and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage
driver seat fore/aft
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
715 kg (5
display of artist
phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack
995 lbs)
Rear (removable) Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes) and 7 display screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
