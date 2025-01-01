$15,745+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Sienna
LE | 8 PASSEGER | FWD | DUAL CLIMATE | POWER SLIDING DOORS | BACKUP
Location
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
1-866-724-3388
$15,745
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 614274
- Mileage 277,000 KM
Vehicle Description
" DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL | POWER SLIDING DOORS | TOUCH SCREEN | BACKUP CAM | FWD | HEAT SEATS "
2015 TOYOTA SIENNA LE. FWD. DUAL CLIMATE. BACKUP CAMERA. ALLOY WHEELS. HEATED SEATS. 8 PASSENGER CLEAN INTERIOR. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY.AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 277457 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FOR $15,745.00.
Peace of mind 36 Day warranty on all Safety components! Engine, Transmission, Differential, Power Train
Warranty packages are available up to 3 years at great prices.
****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***
We offer amazing financing options. We can get you approved for a car loan with the most
competitive rates possible and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our
process is fast & easy.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477
CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.
As per OMVIC & UCDA member we remind our clients: All vehicles need to be certified and inspected in order to
be safe & road worthy that meets Ontario Certification Standards. Certification can be done for extra cost.
Vehicle Features
Skyline Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
