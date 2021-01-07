Menu
2015 Toyota Venza

153,000 KM

Details

$15,695

+ tax & licensing
$15,695

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2015 Toyota Venza

2015 Toyota Venza

V6 NAVIGATION|CAMERA|LEATHER|ALLOYS

2015 Toyota Venza

V6 NAVIGATION|CAMERA|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,695

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  VIN: 4T3BK3BB8FU116229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***CERTIFIED|LOADED***

2015TOYOTA VENZAXLE.HEATED SEATS. ALLOY WHEELS.BACK UP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH. CAR FAX VERIFID. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 153,000 KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $15,695.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.



****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** ****



PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W,

VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8

PH: 1-647 333 7730





Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
tinted windows
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

