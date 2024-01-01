$12,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
TRENDLINE
2015 Volkswagen Golf
TRENDLINE
Location
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
1-866-464-0997
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
160,023KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW117AU0FM072945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1353
- Mileage 160,023 KM
Vehicle Description
This Volkswagen Golf 1.8 TSI Manual transmission is in absolute amazing condition. Drives amazing. Must see!!!
5 Speed Transmission1.8 TSI , heated seats, POWER DRIVER SEAT, SPOILER and much more.
**NO ACCIDENTS as per Carfax.
Extended Warranty available
Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909
Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Leatherette Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
3.39 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Automatic hazard warning lights
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
0.4 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
DRIVER EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
LEATHER PARKING BRAKE TRIM
DIAMETER 22 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
1.0 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
13.6 STEERING RATIO
COOLED COMPARTMENT STORAGE
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
CAR-NET SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Prime Mark Auto
1-866-464-0997
2015 Volkswagen Golf