2015 Volkswagen Golf

75,000 KM

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Northwest Autohaus

905-482-0898

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5DR HB DSG 2.0 TDI COMFORTLINE

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5DR HB DSG 2.0 TDI COMFORTLINE

Location

Northwest Autohaus

7695 Jane St Unit 17, Concord, ON L4K 1A8

905-482-0898

  • Listing ID: 5399939
  • Stock #: 6296
  • VIN: 3VW2A7AU6FM026296

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6296
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED INCLUDED ! NO HIDDEN FEES PRICE IS PLUS TAX AND LICENSE . . Contact Northwest Autohaus today at 18554240773 . BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 10.00-7:00pm, Fri 10.00-6:00pm Sat 10.00-6:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE**** >>>>> Certified Pre-owned includes :IF THE VEHICLE YOU ARE INTERESTED IN IS OUT OF MANUFACTURES WARRANTY, NO WORRIES WE GOT YOU COVERED! WE OFFER A VARIETY OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PROGRAMS AVAILABLE! Ask your salesperson for more information. We also offer financing for good and bad credit please refer to our online financing application ,one of our sales associates will contact you We are located at 7695 Jane st unit 17 just north of 407

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Northwest Autohaus

Northwest Autohaus

7695 Jane St Unit 17, Concord, ON L4K 1A8

905-482-0898

