Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

194,829 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0 TDI Highline 6 SPD MANUAL|DIESEL|LOADED|CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0 TDI Highline 6 SPD MANUAL|DIESEL|LOADED|CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  1. 6383094
  2. 6383094
  3. 6383094
  4. 6383094
  5. 6383094
  6. 6383094
  7. 6383094
  8. 6383094
  9. 6383094
  10. 6383094
  11. 6383094
  12. 6383094
  13. 6383094
  14. 6383094
  15. 6383094
  16. 6383094
  17. 6383094
  18. 6383094
  19. 6383094
  20. 6383094
  21. 6383094
  22. 6383094
  23. 6383094
  24. 6383094
  25. 6383094
  26. 6383094
  27. 6383094
  28. 6383094
  29. 6383094
  30. 6383094
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

194,829KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6383094
  • VIN: 3VW3A7AJ4FM244456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,829 KM

Vehicle Description

***ACCIDENT FREE|CERTIFIED***



2015 VW JETTA HIGHLINE.BLIND SPOT SENSOR. POWER GLASS SUNROOF. NAVIGATION. HEATED SEATS.TWO KEYS .REAR AIR.BLUETOOTH.USB INPUT. MP3 CD PLAYER.AIR CONDITIONING.ALLOY WHEELS.6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT.. 194829 KMS.SELLING IT FULLY CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE FOR ......$8995.00 DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** ****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN,ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-647 835 7730.  



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Skyline Auto

2017 Mercedes-Benz E...
 157,000 KM
$34,787 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Flex SEL L...
 247,121 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Corolla ...
 151,974 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Email Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory