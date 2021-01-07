2015 Volkswagen Jetta

+ taxes & licensing
7695 Jane St Unit 17, Concord, ON L4K 1A8
To our valued customers, In the interest of protecting public health and safety and with the recommendations of local government, Appointments are Required please call 18886941068 as we serve only one client at the time or a maximum of 2 people from the same house hold until further notice. We will be monitoring this situation closely and will provide updates as soon as they become available. Engine: 2.0L TDI Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode Front-Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler 60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 140 Amp Alternator Block Heater Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 55 L Fuel Tank Single Stainless Steel Exhaust Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Exterior Wheels: 17" Lancaster Alloy Tires: 225/45 R17H AS Wheels w/Machined Accents Steel Spare Wheel Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Clearcoat Paint Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Front Bumper Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Door Handles Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Light Tinted Glass Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Grille w/Chrome Accents Front License Plate Bracket Trunk Rear Cargo Access Front Fog Lamps Entertainment Audio Theft Deterrent Window Grid Diversity Antenna Interior Heatable Front Comfort Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/manual lumbar support Driver Seat 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Rear Cupholder Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Illuminated Locking Glove Box Driver Foot Rest Full Cloth Headliner Leather Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leatherette Door Trim Insert Day-Night Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting Front And Rear Map Lights Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Carpet Floor Trim Cargo Space Lights Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity -inc: voice activation control Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Delayed Accessory Power Outside Temp Gauge Analog Display Systems Monitor Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer Perimeter Alarm 2 12V DC Power Outlets Air Filtration Safety Side Impact Beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Forward Collision Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Airbag Occupancy Sensor Rear Child Safety Locks Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Back-Up Camera Contact Northwest Autohaus today at 18554240773 . We offer top dollar for your TRADE**** >>>>> If the vehicles you are interested in is out of the manufacture warranty, no worries we got you covered by offering many extended warranties programs Ask your salesperson for more information. We also offer financing for good and bad credit please refer to our online financing application ,one of our sales associates will contact you . As per Omvic regulation vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification is available for $595.00 . Includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate , professional detailing and 1-month warranty for safety items . We are located at 7695 Jane st unit 17 just north of 407 and just east of hwy 4
7695 Jane St Unit 17, Concord, ON L4K 1A8