2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Map Lights Block Heater Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Convenience Lighting Pkg Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio All Equipped Navigation System Fully loaded Rear View Camera Illuminated Visor Mirror Electronic Compass Rear Air & Heat Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.