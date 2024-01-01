Menu
2015 VW Toureg TDI

Excellent condition, accident free, local Ontario vehicle

 

All of our vehicles are sold FULLY CERTIFIED unless otherwise noted.

No Hidden Fees!!!

Price Plus HST and Licensing.  

Lease and Finance options available! - Excellent in-house lease rate- Finance rate varies based on bank approval- Finance Admin Fee may apply.

Extended Warranty options available! We work with the leading aftermarket warranty companies to give you the best bank for your buck and peace of mind when purchasing a used vehicle. 

Please inquire for more details.     

 

GRANDE NATIONAL LEASING

8201 Keele St, Unit 1. 

Concord, ON L4K1Z4

2015 Volkswagen Touareg

180,725 KM

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Touareg

4dr TDI Execline

2015 Volkswagen Touareg

4dr TDI Execline

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,725KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGEP9BP4FD005988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E
  • Mileage 180,725 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 VW Toureg TDI

Excellent condition, accident free, local Ontario vehicle

 

 

All of our vehicles are sold FULLY CERTIFIED unless otherwise noted.

No Hidden Fees!!!

Price Plus HST and Licensing.  

Lease and Finance options available! - Excellent in-house lease rate- Finance rate varies based on bank approval- Finance Admin Fee may apply.

Extended Warranty options available! We work with the leading aftermarket warranty companies to give you the best bank for your buck and peace of mind when purchasing a used vehicle. 

Please inquire for more details.     

 

GRANDE NATIONAL LEASING

8201 Keele St, Unit 1. 

Concord, ON L4K1Z4

Vehicle Features

Packages

9Q9Q
TO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Grande National Leasing

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-738-3800

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

2015 Volkswagen Touareg