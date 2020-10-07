Menu
2016 Acura RDX

106,986 KM

$22,887

+ tax & licensing
$22,887

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2016 Acura RDX

2016 Acura RDX

NAVIGATION|CAMERA|LEATHER|ALLOYS

2016 Acura RDX

NAVIGATION|CAMERA|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,887

+ taxes & licensing

106,986KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5949912
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H7XGL801691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,986 KM

Vehicle Description

***NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED***



2016 ACURA RDX NAVIGATION.BLIND SPOT SENSORS. LANE ASSISST. HEATED AND COOLING SEATS.LEATHER INTERIOR. ALLOY WHEELS. BACK UP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH. POWER MEMORY SEATS. FACTORY REMOTE STARTER.KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 106986 KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $22,887.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 647 333 7730 



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Email Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

