3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
***NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED***
2016 ACURA RDX NAVIGATION.BLIND SPOT SENSORS. LANE ASSISST. HEATED AND COOLING SEATS.LEATHER INTERIOR. ALLOY WHEELS. BACK UP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH. POWER MEMORY SEATS. FACTORY REMOTE STARTER.KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 106986 KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $22,887.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 647 333 7730
