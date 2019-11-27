Menu
2016 Audi A3

KOMFORT QUATTRO 42000 KM BALANCE OF AUDI FULL WARR

Location

Northwest Autohaus

7695 Jane St Unit 17, Concord, ON L4K 1A8

905-482-0898

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4371192
  • Stock #: 2585
  • VIN: WAUB8GFF6G1072585
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
SPOTLESS LIKE BRAND NEW ALL ORIGINAL
PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED INCLUDED ! NO HIDDEN FEES Contact Northwest Autohaus today at 18554240773 . BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 10.00-7:00pm, Fri 10.00-6:00pm Sat 10.00-6:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE**** >>>>> Certified Pre-owned includes :IF THE VEHICLE YOU ARE INTERESTED IN IS OUT OF MANUFACTURES WARRANTY, NO WORRIES WE GOT YOU COVERED! WE OFFER A VARIETY OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PROGRAMS AVAILABLE! Ask your salesperson for more information. We also offer financing for good and bad credit please refer to our online financing application ,one of our sales associates will contact you
We are located at 7695 Jane st unit 17 just north of 407
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Map Lights
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag

