Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW 320

150,523 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 320

2016 BMW 320

i xDrive NAVIGATION|CAMERA|NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 320

i xDrive NAVIGATION|CAMERA|NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  1. 6336446
  2. 6336446
  3. 6336446
  4. 6336446
  5. 6336446
  6. 6336446
  7. 6336446
  8. 6336446
  9. 6336446
  10. 6336446
  11. 6336446
  12. 6336446
  13. 6336446
  14. 6336446
  15. 6336446
  16. 6336446
  17. 6336446
  18. 6336446
  19. 6336446
  20. 6336446
  21. 6336446
  22. 6336446
  23. 6336446
  24. 6336446
  25. 6336446
  26. 6336446
  27. 6336446
  28. 6336446
  29. 6336446
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6336446
  • VIN: WBA8A3C57GK688485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,523 KM

Vehicle Description

***TWO SET OF WHEELS|FRONT AND BACK SENSORS|AWD***



2016BMW 320 xDrive SPORTS. NAVIGATION.PUSH START. NEVER BEEN IN AN ACCIDENT.BACK UP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH. KEY-LESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 150523KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $15,995.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** ****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 647 835 7730.



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Skyline Auto

2005 Lexus GX 470 NA...
 224,956 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 129,875 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Flex SEL N...
 170,988 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory