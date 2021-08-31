Menu
2016 Buick Verano

43,885 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2016 Buick Verano

2016 Buick Verano

Convenience 1 Rear Cam Remote Starter Certified*

2016 Buick Verano

Convenience 1 Rear Cam Remote Starter Certified*

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

43,885KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8006181
  Stock #: M-2141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,885 KM

Vehicle Description

MANAF AUTO SALES INC UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC

New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom,

Only 43885 KM Canadian vehicle, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition,

Runs and Drives Just Like Brand New Comes CERTIFIED.

The car has a lot of features Like Rear cam, Remote Starter

and much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.

FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

