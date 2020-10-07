Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

161,763 KM

Details Description Features

$24,745

+ tax & licensing
$24,745

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

LS CAMERA|4X4|6.6 FT|NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,745

+ taxes & licensing

161,763KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5949924
  • VIN: 1GCVKNEC6GZ292999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,763 KM

Vehicle Description

***4X4|6.6 FT BED|NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED***



2016 CHEV SILVERADO K 1500 4X4. BACK UP CAMERA. WITH ONE YEAR WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD. BLUETOOTH. CHROME WHEELS. KEY-LESS ENTRY WITH 2 SET OF KEYS.. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 161763 KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $24,745.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** ****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8  PH: 1-647-333-7730



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

