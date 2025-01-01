$69,878+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Challenger
SRT Hellcat
2016 Dodge Challenger
SRT Hellcat
Location
Concord Sales and Leasing
540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
905-597-6650
Certified
$69,878
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 18,192 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is in amazing condition - and yes it only has 18k! The 707 Horsepower Dodge power house with a sought after 6-speed Tremec manual transmission makes this modern muscle car for the true enthusiast. Push button start, Harmon Kardon sound and supple Laguna leather sport buckets allow this Challenger to be comfortable for the cruise to Cars and coffee or to the cottage.
Option Equipment:
- Customer Preferred Package 25R
- Power Sunroof
Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario safety standards inspection certificate and a fresh lube, oil, filter.
Sale Price plus H.S.T and Licensing Financing and Leasing options available.
Call Concord Sales and Leasing, your Truck and Muscle Car Specialists, today to book a viewing appointment.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Powertrain
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Concord Sales and Leasing
Email Concord Sales and Leasing
Concord Sales and Leasing
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-597-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-597-6650