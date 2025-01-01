Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>This 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is in amazing condition - and yes it only has 18k! The 707 Horsepower Dodge power house with a sought after 6-speed Tremec manual transmission makes this modern muscle car for the true enthusiast.  Push button start, Harmon Kardon sound and supple Laguna leather sport buckets allow this Challenger to be comfortable for the cruise to Cars and coffee or to the cottage. </p><p class=MsoNormal>Option Equipment:</p><ol style=margin-top: 0in; start=1 type=1><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list .5in;>Customer Preferred Package 25R</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list .5in;>Power Sunroof</li></ol><p class=MsoNormal>Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario safety standards inspection certificate and a fresh lube, oil, filter.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Sale Price plus H.S.T and Licensing Financing and Leasing options available.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Call Concord Sales and Leasing, your Truck and Muscle Car Specialists, today to book a viewing appointment.</p>

2016 Dodge Challenger

18,192 KM

$69,878

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat

13113509

2016 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat

Location

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

905-597-6650

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
18,192KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDZC95GH234547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,192 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is in amazing condition - and yes it only has 18k! The 707 Horsepower Dodge power house with a sought after 6-speed Tremec manual transmission makes this modern muscle car for the true enthusiast.  Push button start, Harmon Kardon sound and supple Laguna leather sport buckets allow this Challenger to be comfortable for the cruise to Cars and coffee or to the cottage. 

Option Equipment:

  1. Customer Preferred Package 25R
  2. Power Sunroof

Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario safety standards inspection certificate and a fresh lube, oil, filter.

Sale Price plus H.S.T and Licensing Financing and Leasing options available.

Call Concord Sales and Leasing, your Truck and Muscle Car Specialists, today to book a viewing appointment.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Concord Sales and Leasing

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
2016 Dodge Challenger