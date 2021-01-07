Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

109,000 KM

Details Description

$12,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT With Stow & Go

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT With Stow & Go

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

  1. 6420472
  2. 6420472
  3. 6420472
  4. 6420472
  5. 6420472
  6. 6420472
  7. 6420472
  8. 6420472
  9. 6420472
  10. 6420472
  11. 6420472
  12. 6420472
  13. 6420472
  14. 6420472
  15. 6420472
  16. 6420472
  17. 6420472
  18. 6420472
  19. 6420472
Contact Seller

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6420472
  • Stock #: 73C3FA
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1GR354348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / FULL STOW & GO / 2 SETS OF TIRES ( Used Winters & Used Summers ) Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, ABS, Air Conditioning, Carfax Verified, Clean Title, Canadian Vehicle & Much More...Visit Over 100 Cars *** www.TorontoAutohaus.com *** NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS* O.A.C.

_________________________________________________________________________

NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL US   sales@torontoautohaus.com

_________________________________________________________________________

Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package for Only $695

- 4 Year Roadside Assistance & Key Replacement Coverage

- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage

- Safety Inspection & Certificate

- Oil Check 

- Brake Check

- Tire Check

- Cosmetic Reconditioning*

- Carfax Report

- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing

- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*

_________________________________________________________________________

Financing Starts From 3.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application

_________________________________________________________________________

We Include Worry Free 60 Days Warranty & Offer Up To 8 Years Extended Options at Wholesale Price 

_________________________________________________________________________

No Hidden Fees!!! We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.

_________________________________________________________________________

As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra 

_________________________________________________________________________

Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage. Please contact Toronto Autohaus Ltd Financing Department for more details.


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Autohaus Ltd

2012 Hyundai Genesis...
 131,866 KM
$8,490 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 67,000 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 SPOR...
 76,000 KM
$47,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

Call Dealer

905-597-XXXX

(click to show)

905-597-7879

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory