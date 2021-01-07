+ taxes & licensing
905-597-7879
680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2
905-597-7879
+ taxes & licensing
NO ACCIDENTS / FULL STOW & GO / 2 SETS OF TIRES ( Used Winters & Used Summers ) Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, ABS, Air Conditioning, Carfax Verified, Clean Title, Canadian Vehicle & Much More...Visit Over 100 Cars *** www.TorontoAutohaus.com *** NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS* O.A.C.
_________________________________________________________________________
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL US sales@torontoautohaus.com
_________________________________________________________________________
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package for Only $695
- 4 Year Roadside Assistance & Key Replacement Coverage
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Check
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
_________________________________________________________________________
Financing Starts From 3.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application
_________________________________________________________________________
We Include Worry Free 60 Days Warranty & Offer Up To 8 Years Extended Options at Wholesale Price
_________________________________________________________________________
No Hidden Fees!!! We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
_________________________________________________________________________
As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra
_________________________________________________________________________
Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage. Please contact Toronto Autohaus Ltd Financing Department for more details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2