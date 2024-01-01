$16,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Fiat 500
X Easy
2016 Fiat 500
X Easy
Location
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
1-866-464-0997
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,731KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZFBCFYBT6GP514134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1383
- Mileage 74,731 KM
Vehicle Description
This sleek Italian looking Fiat 500X All wheel drive is in absolute perfect condition inside and out. Amazing on Gas and great in the winter.
LOW KMS, IN AMAZING CONDITION....MUST SEE!!!!
No accidents as per carfax.
Extended Warranty available
Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909
Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Chrome Interior Accents
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Mechanical
50 State Emissions
Rear Stabilizer Bar
3.73 Axle Ratio
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Drive mode selector
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver knee airbags
Heated Side Mirrors
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Rear struts
Capless fuel filler system
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
15.7 STEERING RATIO
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Prime Mark Auto
1-866-464-0997
2016 Fiat 500