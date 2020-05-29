Menu
2016 Ford Explorer

XLT NAVIGATION|AWD|SUNROOF|CAMERA|CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  156,954KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5134547
  VIN: 1FM5K8D89GGB82292
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door

***ACCIDENT FREE|CERTIFIED***



2016 FORD EXPLORER XLT AWD..NAVIGATION.PUSH TO START. 7 PASSENGER. BACK UP CAMERA.HEATED SEATS DRIVER AND PASSENGER.SUNROOF. BLUETOOTH.ALLOY WHEELS. KEY-LESS ENTRY WITH 2 SET OF KEYS.. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 156,954 KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $19,445.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** ****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** SKYLINE AUTO UNIT 17 3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8  PH: 1-647-333-7730



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

