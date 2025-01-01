2016 Ford Focus

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc </p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>New arrival just came to our indoor showroom, only 86,456KM Canadian</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Vehicle, excellent  condition, runs and drives  like brand new.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>The car has a lot of features Like, ford SYNC, Heated Seats,</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Rear Camera, Remote-Starter and much more.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Car history will be provided at our dealership.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;><span style=color: #000000; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: medium;>Certification is available for $899</span></p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. </p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>FINANCING AVAILABLE*</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>WARRANTY AVAILABLE *</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Manaf Auto Sales Inc.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>555 North Rivermede Rd.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Concord, ON L4K 4G8</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Thank You.</p>

2016 Ford Focus

86,456 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12546644

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

  1. 1747846445154
  2. 1747846445640
  3. 1747846446080
  4. 1747846446502
  5. 1747846446962
  6. 1747846447398
  7. 1747846447904
  8. 1747846448327
  9. 1747846448744
  10. 1747846449172
  11. 1747846449609
  12. 1747846450024
  13. 1747846450458
  14. 1747846450889
  15. 1747846451337
  16. 1747846451790
  17. 1747846452202
  18. 1747846452617
  19. 1747846453028
  20. 1747846453446
  21. 1747846453854
  22. 1747846454315
  23. 1747846454744
  24. 1747846455215
  25. 1747846455641
  26. 1747846456080
  27. 1747846456542
  28. 1747846456985
  29. 1747846457414
  30. 1747846458408
  31. 1747846458879
  32. 1747846459301
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,456KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,456 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc 

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom, only 86,456KM Canadian

Vehicle, excellent  condition, runs and drives  like brand new.

The car has a lot of features Like, ford SYNC, Heated Seats,

Rear Camera, Remote-Starter and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $899

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales

Used 2013 Kia Optima Hybrid for sale in Concord, ON
2013 Kia Optima Hybrid 118,661 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Corvette 2DR STINGRAY CPE W/3LT for sale in Concord, ON
2024 Chevrolet Corvette 2DR STINGRAY CPE W/3LT 9,553 KM $115,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape Titanium AWD for sale in Concord, ON
2021 Ford Escape Titanium AWD 67,581 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Manaf Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-904-XXXX

(click to show)

416-904-6680

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2016 Ford Focus