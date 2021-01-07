Menu
2016 Honda Civic

63,940 KM

Details Description Features

$13,695

+ tax & licensing
$13,695

+ taxes & licensing

Sealey's Auto

647-773-4385

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan NO ACCIDENTS | BACK UP CAMERA| HEATED SEATS

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan NO ACCIDENTS | BACK UP CAMERA| HEATED SEATS

Location

Sealey's Auto

191 Bowes Rd, Concord, ON L4K 1H9

647-773-4385

$13,695

+ taxes & licensing

63,940KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6534375
  • Stock #: 040220
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F54GH040220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 040220
  • Mileage 63,940 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS
2016 HONDA CIVIC

FINANCING FOR ALL...GOOD CREDIT/ BAD CREDIT...NO PROBLEM...

Equipped with :
KEYLESS ENTRY
BACK UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH
Automatic Transmission
Power windows
Power Locks
Power Trunk
ALLOYS wheels
Security System
Power Mirrors
Heated Mirrors
Charging Port
Air condition
Climate Control
AUX
Remote KEYLESS ENTRY
CRUZE Control..and lots more...


Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.


As per MTO all vehicles to be road worthy are required to be safety inspected and certified. Enjoy our low cost safety packages for only $595. Comes with complementary oil change.


CONTACT SEALEYS AUTOMOTIVE INC
To Book an appointment and to schedule a test drive please feel free to call or text..

905-660-9200/OFFICE
647-773-4385 /CELL

Sealey's Automotive inc.
191 Bowes Rd
Unit #2
Concord ONT
L4k 1H9

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Email Sealey's Auto

Sealey's Auto

Sealey's Auto

191 Bowes Rd, Concord, ON L4K 1H9

