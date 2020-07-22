Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

117,854 KM

$16,445

+ tax & licensing
$16,445

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

SE PUSH START|NO ACCIDENTS|CAMERA|CERTIFIED

SE PUSH START|NO ACCIDENTS|CAMERA|CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

117,854KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5690679
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H48GH117297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,854 KM

Vehicle Description

***ACCIDENT FREE|CERTIFIED***



2016HONDA CRV SEAWD..PUSH TO START.BACK UP CAMERA.HEATED SEATS DRIVER AND PASSENGER. BLUETOOTH.ALLOY WHEELS. KEY-LESS ENTRY WITH 2 SET OF KEYS.MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 117854KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $16,445.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** ****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 1-647-835-7730



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
CVT

