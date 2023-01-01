2016 Hyundai Sonata

$15,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 1 , 6 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9686944

9686944 Stock #: 50M03-272224

50M03-272224 VIN: 5NPE34AF3GH272224

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 131,688 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.