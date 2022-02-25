Menu
2016 Jaguar XF

89,534 KM

Details Description Features

$31,588

+ tax & licensing
R-Sport Panoramic Roof Navi Rear Cam Certified*

2016 Jaguar XF

R-Sport Panoramic Roof Navi Rear Cam Certified*

Location

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

89,534KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8271948
  • Stock #: M-2123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,534 KM

Vehicle Description

MANAF AUTO SALES INC

UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC

New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Canadian Vehicle,

Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and Drives Just Like Brand

new and It has only 89534 KM Comes CERTIFIED. Car history will be

provided at our dealership. HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.

The Car has lots of features Like Panoramic Roof, Rear Cam, Navigation,

Heated Seats and much more.

FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

