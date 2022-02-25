$31,588+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-904-6680
2016 Jaguar XF
R-Sport Panoramic Roof Navi Rear Cam Certified*
Location
Manaf Auto Sales
555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,588
- Listing ID: 8271948
- Stock #: M-2123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,534 KM
Vehicle Description
MANAF AUTO SALES INC
UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC
New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Canadian Vehicle,
Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and Drives Just Like Brand
new and It has only 89534 KM Comes CERTIFIED. Car history will be
provided at our dealership. HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.
Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.
Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.
The Car has lots of features Like Panoramic Roof, Rear Cam, Navigation,
Heated Seats and much more.
FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*
FINANCING AVAILABLE*
WARRANTY AVAILABLE *
Manaf Auto Sales Inc.
555 North Rivermede Rd.
Concord, ON L4K 4G8
For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680
Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com
Thank You.
Vehicle Features
