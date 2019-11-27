2016 Jeep Renegade

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

MANAF AUTO SALES INC UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE



ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC New



Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Only 11197 KM Canadian



Vehicle / Ontario Car, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and



Drives Just Like Brand New Comes CERTIFIED. The car has a lot of



features Like Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Navigation, Rear Cam



and much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership. HST,



Administration fee and Licensing are not included in the price.



Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.



Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.



FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*



FINANCING AVAILABLE*



WARRANTY AVAILABLE *



Manaf Auto Sales Inc.



555 North Rivermede Rd.



Concord, ON L4K 4G8



For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680



Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com



Thank You.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Proximity Key

Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Split Rear Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.