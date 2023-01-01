Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

137,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr Td6 HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr Td6 HSE

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

  1. 1701811084
  2. 1701811087
  3. 1701811089
  4. 1701811091
  5. 1701811093
  6. 1701811096
  7. 1701811098
  8. 1701811100
  9. 1701811103
  10. 1701811105
  11. 1701811108
  12. 1701811110
  13. 1701811112
  14. 1701811113
  15. 1701811115
  16. 1701811117
  17. 1701811119
  18. 1701811122
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
137,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN SALWR2KF0GA641370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Grande National Leasing

Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD 4dr Td6 HSE for sale in Concord, ON
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD 4dr Td6 HSE 137,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi Q8 Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro for sale in Concord, ON
2023 Audi Q8 Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro 9,900 KM $86,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 4MATIC 4dr AMG GLE 43 for sale in Concord, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 4MATIC 4dr AMG GLE 43 64,500 KM $48,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Grande National Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Grande National Leasing

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

Call Dealer

905-738-XXXX

(click to show)

905-738-3800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport