2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Vault Automotive Collection

647-330-1950

Location

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

647-330-1950

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9851897
  • Stock #: CR1104
  • VIN: SALWR2KF3GA111104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING UNIT 

- Large Sunroof - Leather - Dual Climate Control - Heated/ Ventilated Seats - Backup Camera - Heated Steering Wheel - HUD

 

All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for the advertised price, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. This certification package also includes Oil Change, Professional Detailing & Carfax Report.

We are proud to offer Global Warranty on all our automobiles.  3 months or 3000km Bronze Warranty! Included A $399 Value -  on all our certified cars. Upgrades are available up to 4 years/ Unlimited KM!. See Dealer for details 

Financing is available, starting as low as 6.99% *On Approved Credit. Down payment may be required, up to 84 months available on some models. a $199 Administration  charge will be added for all financing & leasing deals.

 

The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a Registered OMVIC Dealer and a member of UCDA - Buy with Confidence 

We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4.

We are by appointment only.

Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 11 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 10 am - 3 pm.

Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950

 

Pricing is subject to change without notice and may not be completely current. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please contact us for current pricing.Information provided on this site does not constitute an offer or guarantee. Estimated selling prices are for informational purposes only. You may not qualify for certain offers or financing all of which are subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to make changes at any time, without notice or obligation, in the information contained on this site including prices, incentive programs, specifications, equipment, colours, materials, and to change or discontinue models. Images may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options or other specifications. See dealer for complete details. Our prices may change daily and prices indicated above are web specials for online shoppers. All prices are plus applicable taxes, licensing charges and fuel charges (if applicable).  Prices represent the selling price including all current incentives (Consumer Cash discounts which are applied before taxes, and/or Bonus Cash discounts, which are applied after taxes) and any additional dealer discounts.While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any technical or human errors or omissions contained on these pages and we reserve the right to correct any errors without prejudice or penalty to ourselves. Please verify any information in question with The Vault Automotive Collection Inc.

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

