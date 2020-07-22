Menu
2016 Lexus NX

57,000 KM

Details

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

2016 Lexus NX

2016 Lexus NX

200t/NAVI/BSM/CAM/SUNROOF/LEATHER/LOADED

2016 Lexus NX

200t/NAVI/BSM/CAM/SUNROOF/LEATHER/LOADED

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

  • Listing ID: 5375000
  • Stock #: M10-000007
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ7G2000007

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # M10-000007
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Heated & Power Memory Leather Seats, Heated Steering, One Owner, Factory Warranty, Bi Xenon Lights, Blind Spot Sensors, Park Distance Control, All Wheel Drive, Premium Sound System, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, ABS, Air Conditioning, Carfax Verified, Clean Title, Canadian Vehicle & Much More...Visit Over 100 Cars *** www.TorontoAutohaus.com ***Toronto Autohaus Ltd Client Care Package Included For Only $595- 36 Days Full Coverage OR 2000KM- Safety & Emission- Oil Change & Filter- Brake Service- Tire Service- Cosmetic Reconditioning- History Report- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*Financing Starts From 4.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application We Include Worry Free 36 Days Warranty & Offer Up To 4 Years Extended Options at Wholesale Price No Hidden Fees !!! We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified, not driveable, and not e-tested. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $595.00 if requested. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage. Please contact Toronto Autohaus Ltd Financing Department for more details.

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

