$21,890

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

2016 Lincoln MKZ

HYBRID/Navigation/Sunroof/Leather/Loaded Hybrid

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

$21,890

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,966KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5287742
  • Stock #: M07-611361
  • VIN: 3LN6L2LU4GR011361
Exterior Colour
Guard Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS* O.A.C. Sunroof, Leather, Cooled & Heated Seats, Premium Sound System, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, ABS, Air Conditioning, Carfax Verified, Clean Title, Canadian Vehicle & Much More...Visit Over 100 Cars *** www.TorontoAutohaus.com ***Toronto Autohaus Ltd Client Care Package Included For Only $495- 60 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage - Safety & Emission- Oil Change & Filter- Brake Service- Tire Service- Cosmetic Reconditioning- History Report- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*Financing Starts From 3.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application We Include Worry Free 60 Days Warranty & Offer Up To 8 Years Extended Options at Wholesale Price No Hidden Fees!!! We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $495.00 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage. Please contact Toronto Autohaus Ltd Financing Department for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

