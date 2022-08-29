Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

120,958 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

360 CAMERA|PREMIUM PACKAGE|CERTIFIED

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

360 CAMERA|PREMIUM PACKAGE|CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,958KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9187585
  VIN: 55SWF4KB7GU157890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,958 KM

Vehicle Description

**CLEAN CARFAX|FULLY LOADED**



2016 MERCEDES BENZ C-300 SPORTS AMG PACKAGE. 360 DEGREE CAMERAS. AWD. PANORAMIC SUNROOF. HEATED STEARING WHEEL. POWER TRUNK. BLIND SPOT SENSORS. HEATED SEATS. ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 120968 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED  FOR $25995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-647-835-7730



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

