2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
360 CAMERA|PREMIUM PACKAGE|CERTIFIED
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9187585
- VIN: 55SWF4KB7GU157890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,958 KM
Vehicle Description
**CLEAN CARFAX|FULLY LOADED**
2016 MERCEDES BENZ C-300 SPORTS AMG PACKAGE. 360 DEGREE CAMERAS. AWD. PANORAMIC SUNROOF. HEATED STEARING WHEEL. POWER TRUNK. BLIND SPOT SENSORS. HEATED SEATS. ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 120968 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $25995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-647-835-7730
Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE
