2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

8131 Keele St, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2
FINANCE SPECIAL PRICE: $35,888 | CASH PRICE: $-36,888
2016 MERCEDES-BENZ GL350 4MATIC BLUETEC. 7 SEATER. AMG PACKAGE. DOUBLE SUNROOF. DRIVER ASSIST. NAVIGATION. CAMERA. HEATED & COOLED SEATS. FACTORY RUNNING BOARDS HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. CLEAN CARFAX. LOADED!
COLOUR: CAVANSITE BLUE METALLIC EXTERIOR | EBONY PERFORATED LEATHER INTERIOR WITH A PREMIUM SILVER METAL FINISH TRIM.
THIS VEHICLE IS THE STANDARD FOR A LUXURY SUV. WITH FEATURES LIKE DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE. BACK-UP CAMERA & SENSORS. HEATED SEATS AND NAVIGATION SO YOU NEVER GET LOST! MERCEDES BENZ IS A RELIABLE AND WELL TRUSTED BRAND FOR YOUR EVERYDAY NEEDS IN A VEHICLE! COME DOWN TO OUR SHOWROOM AND TAKE A LOOK AT OUR GLE INVENTORY !
MAIN FEATURES & OPTIONS:
4Matic AWD. 7 Seater. AMG Package. Factory Running Boards. Air Conditioning - Alloy Wheels - ABS Brakes - Vehicle Anti-Theft System - Auto Dimming Mirrors - Automatic Headlight - AM/FM Stereo - Backup Camera - Bluetooth - CD Player - Center Arm Rest - Child-Safety Locks - Climate Control - Cruise Control - Cup Holder - Daytime Running Lights - Digital Clock - Driver Side Airbag - Dual impact Airbags - Multi-Zone A/C - Entertainment System - Fog Lights - Folding Rear Seat - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Heated Seats - Hill Ascent Control - Keyless Entry - Leather Seats - Leather Steering Wheels - Memory Seat - Navigation System - Parking Sensor - Passenger Airbag - Power Brakes - Power Locks - Power Mirrors - Power Seat - Power Steering - Power Windows - Power-Assist Disc Brakes - Premium Audio - Rain Sensor Wipers - Rear Window Defroster - Rear Windows Wiper - Remote Trunk Release - Satellite Radio - Security System - Side Airbag - Electronic Stability Control - Sunroof/Moonroof - Tilt Steering - Tinted Glass - Low Tire Pressure Warning - Traction Control - Trip Odometer & Much More!!!
If you have any question please do not hesitate to call (416)792-4447 or Email us yorkdalefinecars@gmail.com. This vehicle is located at 8131 Keele St Unit 7 just 2 lights north of Highway 7. Open 7 days a week.
