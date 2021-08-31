Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

164,719 KM

Details Description Features

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Yorkdale Fine Cars

416-792-4447

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

4MATIC GL350 BlueTEC AMG Pkg, Navigation, Panoramic, 7 Pass

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

4MATIC GL350 BlueTEC AMG Pkg, Navigation, Panoramic, 7 Pass

Location

Yorkdale Fine Cars

8131 Keele St, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

416-792-4447

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

164,719KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7733088
  Stock #: 696693
  VIN: 4JGDF2EE5GA696693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 696693
  • Mileage 164,719 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE SPECIAL PRICE: $35,888 | CASH PRICE: $-36,888


 


ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER / BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


 


WHY PAY MORE ELSEWHERE?!


 


SAME DAY DELIVERY! WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT TYPES!


 


FULL CARFAX HISTORY AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP!

 
2016 MERCEDES-BENZ GL350 4MATIC BLUETEC. 7 SEATER. AMG PACKAGE. DOUBLE SUNROOF. DRIVER ASSIST. NAVIGATION. CAMERA. HEATED & COOLED SEATS. FACTORY RUNNING BOARDS HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. CLEAN CARFAX. LOADED!


 


COLOUR: CAVANSITE BLUE METALLIC EXTERIOR | EBONY PERFORATED LEATHER INTERIOR WITH A PREMIUM SILVER METAL FINISH TRIM. 


 


THIS VEHICLE IS THE STANDARD FOR A LUXURY SUV. WITH FEATURES LIKE DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE. BACK-UP CAMERA & SENSORS. HEATED SEATS AND NAVIGATION SO YOU NEVER GET LOST! MERCEDES BENZ IS A RELIABLE AND WELL TRUSTED BRAND FOR YOUR EVERYDAY NEEDS IN A VEHICLE! COME DOWN TO OUR SHOWROOM AND TAKE A LOOK AT OUR GLE INVENTORY !


 


MAIN FEATURES & OPTIONS:


4Matic AWD. 7 Seater. AMG Package. Factory Running Boards. Air Conditioning - Alloy Wheels - ABS Brakes - Vehicle Anti-Theft System - Auto Dimming Mirrors - Automatic Headlight - AM/FM Stereo - Backup Camera - Bluetooth - CD Player - Center Arm Rest - Child-Safety Locks - Climate Control - Cruise Control - Cup Holder - Daytime Running Lights - Digital Clock - Driver Side Airbag - Dual impact Airbags - Multi-Zone A/C - Entertainment System - Fog Lights - Folding Rear Seat - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Heated Seats - Hill Ascent Control - Keyless Entry - Leather Seats - Leather Steering Wheels - Memory Seat - Navigation System - Parking Sensor - Passenger Airbag - Power Brakes - Power Locks - Power Mirrors - Power Seat - Power Steering - Power Windows - Power-Assist Disc Brakes - Premium Audio - Rain Sensor Wipers - Rear Window Defroster - Rear Windows Wiper - Remote Trunk Release - Satellite Radio - Security System - Side Airbag - Electronic Stability Control - Sunroof/Moonroof - Tilt Steering - Tinted Glass - Low Tire Pressure Warning - Traction Control - Trip Odometer & Much More!!!


If you have any question please do not hesitate to call (416)792-4447 or Email us yorkdalefinecars@gmail.com. This vehicle is located at 8131 Keele St Unit 7 just 2 lights north of Highway 7. Open 7 days a week.


Financing is always an option. Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit. We Finance Everyone! With our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders we work hard to find you the best rates possible.


We offer Multiple Warranty Packages with each package customized to ensure your needs are covered with any of our Peace of Mind Protection Packages. As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT CERTIFIED. This vehicle is not considered Road-Ready and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $699.00. Once the vehicle is CERTIFIED, then it is considered Road-Ready and can be DRIVEN. 


*Certification Fee may vary depending on various makes and models*


Our Vehicles are listed at an aggressive and very reasonable price point. Ask about our Price Matching Policy.


To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.


Uploaded Pictures May Be Generic


Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the GTA ! (Price match guarantee)

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Back to Top

