2016 MINI Cooper

113,675 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Vault Automotive Collection

647-330-1950

2016 MINI Cooper

2016 MINI Cooper

2016 MINI Cooper

Location

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

647-330-1950

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

113,675KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9196867
  Stock #: VM0978
  VIN: WMWXP5C56G2D70978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # VM0978
  • Mileage 113,675 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

The Vault Automotive Collection

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

647-330-1950

