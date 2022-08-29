$15,999+ tax & licensing
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
The Vault Automotive Collection
647-330-1950
2016 MINI Cooper
Location
310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
113,675KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9196867
- Stock #: VM0978
- VIN: WMWXP5C56G2D70978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 113,675 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Vault Automotive Collection
310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3