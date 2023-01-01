Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

125,823 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Prime Mark Auto

1-866-464-0997

Contact Seller
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

Location

Prime Mark Auto

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4

1-866-464-0997

  1. 10357386
  2. 10357386
  3. 10357386
  4. 10357386
  5. 10357386
  6. 10357386
  7. 10357386
  8. 10357386
  9. 10357386
  10. 10357386
  11. 10357386
  12. 10357386
  13. 10357386
  14. 10357386
  15. 10357386
  16. 10357386
  17. 10357386
  18. 10357386
  19. 10357386
  20. 10357386
  21. 10357386
  22. 10357386
  23. 10357386
Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
125,823KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10357386
  • Stock #: 1323
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX1GZ605846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1323
  • Mileage 125,823 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS, Clean Carfax. This 7 SEATER Mitsubishi Outlander SE is in immaculate condition. Drives like new and in Amazing condition ALL AROUND. Excellent on gas and amazing in the snow.
Named BEST VALUE VEHICLE.
Named BEST MID-SIZED UTILITY VEHICLE IN CANADA.
5 OUT OF 5 PERFECT SAFETY RATING.

Clean Carfax NO ACCIDENTS
Extended warranty available.
Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prime Mark Auto

2016 Ford Mustang V6
 47,079 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla LE
 46,101 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A3 1.8T PR...
 73,667 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prime Mark Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prime Mark Auto

Prime Mark Auto

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4

Call Dealer

1-866-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-464-0997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory