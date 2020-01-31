Menu
2016 Nissan Altima

2.5 S CAMERA|ALLOYS|REMOTE START|NO ACCIDENT

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$12,745

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,852KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4673853
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP2GN350922
Black
Black
Sedan
Front Wheel Drive
4-cylinder
4-door

**NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED*** 2016NISSAN ALTIMA . ALLOYS. REMOTE STARTER.4 CYLINDER. PUSH START.BACK UP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH.ALLOYS.KEY-LESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 74852KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $12745.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** SKYLINE AUTO UNIT 17 3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 1-866-724-3388

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

    • Front Wheel Drive
    • CVT

